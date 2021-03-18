Markets
Hong Kong stocks surge in morning
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.51 percent, or 438.38 points, to 29,472.50.
18 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent in the morning Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street as the Federal Reserve hiked its US growth outlook and pledged to keep interest rates at record lows.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.51 percent, or 438.38 points, to 29,472.50.
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours
Hong Kong stocks surge in morning
EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab
Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths
China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY
Read more stories
Comments