ANL 32.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.15%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
AVN 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.19%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.38%)
DGKC 125.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.29%)
EPCL 50.95 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.94%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.31%)
HASCOL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HUBC 83.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 87.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
TRG 144.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.89%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -32.04 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,084 Decreased By ▼ -204.46 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,379 Decreased By ▼ -71.63 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,785 Decreased By ▼ -93.67 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks surge in morning

  • The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.51 percent, or 438.38 points, to 29,472.50.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent in the morning Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street as the Federal Reserve hiked its US growth outlook and pledged to keep interest rates at record lows.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.51 percent, or 438.38 points, to 29,472.50.

Hong Kong shares Federal Reserve Hang Seng Index WallStreet US growth

Hong Kong stocks surge in morning

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters