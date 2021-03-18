Pakistan has potential to become global tourist destination: TUROYD

Tourism Hotel Managers Association (TUROYD) of Turkey has said that Pakistan has the potential to become one of the global destinations of tourism.

Ali Can Aksu, President TUROYD along with his team called on Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment Mr. Atif Bokhari at BOI office to discuss investment opportunities and offering specialized services/expertise pertaining to Pakistan tourism and hospitality industry.

TUROYD is an association of hotels and tour operators that aims to ensure the activation and development of civil society activities in the field of tourism as well as supporting the people and organizations related to the industry.

While delivering a presentation Ali highlighted that tourism dynamics have drastically changed due to the ongoing pandemic and their association is workings towards ecological tourism. He further shared that they are actively looking for new tourist destinations and Pakistan has potential to become one of the global tourist destinations and the best in the region.

Chairman BOI welcomed the delegation and apprised them on the government initiative of promoting tourism. The government is looking into privatizing state-owned tourism sites which can be an ideal opportunity for interested investors like TUROYD.

He further added that there can be collaboration for setting up specialized institutes that offers training to hospitality and service industry. Atif said that keeping in line with our religious and cultural values Government of Pakistan is looking to promote family-oriented tourism and Turkey having traditionally similar values country that Pakistan enjoys brotherly relations with, can help in achieving the goal effectively.

Ali highlighted that TUROYD's focuses on promoting country's culture growth in addition to tourism and hospitality business and share their expertise and experience to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination.

Secretary BOI Ms. Fareena Mazhar assured the delegation of all possible assistance in materializing their investment endeavors in Pakistan.