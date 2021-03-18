ANL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.93%)
HASCOL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
HUBC 83.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
PPL 87.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.42%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.86%)
TRG 143.89 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-3.46%)
UNITY 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.04 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.68 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,346 Decreased By ▼ -104.13 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,767 Decreased By ▼ -111.82 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan has potential to become global tourist destination: TUROYD

  • While delivering a presentation Ali highlighted that tourism dynamics have drastically changed due to the ongoing pandemic and their association is workings towards ecological tourism.
Ali Ahmed 18 Mar 2021

Tourism Hotel Managers Association (TUROYD) of Turkey has said that Pakistan has the potential to become one of the global destinations of tourism.

Ali Can Aksu, President TUROYD along with his team called on Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment Mr. Atif Bokhari at BOI office to discuss investment opportunities and offering specialized services/expertise pertaining to Pakistan tourism and hospitality industry.

TUROYD is an association of hotels and tour operators that aims to ensure the activation and development of civil society activities in the field of tourism as well as supporting the people and organizations related to the industry.

While delivering a presentation Ali highlighted that tourism dynamics have drastically changed due to the ongoing pandemic and their association is workings towards ecological tourism. He further shared that they are actively looking for new tourist destinations and Pakistan has potential to become one of the global tourist destinations and the best in the region.

Chairman BOI welcomed the delegation and apprised them on the government initiative of promoting tourism. The government is looking into privatizing state-owned tourism sites which can be an ideal opportunity for interested investors like TUROYD.

He further added that there can be collaboration for setting up specialized institutes that offers training to hospitality and service industry. Atif said that keeping in line with our religious and cultural values Government of Pakistan is looking to promote family-oriented tourism and Turkey having traditionally similar values country that Pakistan enjoys brotherly relations with, can help in achieving the goal effectively.

Ali highlighted that TUROYD's focuses on promoting country's culture growth in addition to tourism and hospitality business and share their expertise and experience to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination.

Secretary BOI Ms. Fareena Mazhar assured the delegation of all possible assistance in materializing their investment endeavors in Pakistan.

Pakistan Turkey tourism sector tourism BOI TUROYD

Pakistan has potential to become global tourist destination: TUROYD

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters