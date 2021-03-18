Sports
Bayern beat Lazio to reach Champions League quarter-finals
18 Mar 2021
MUNICH: Holders Bayern Munich qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday after a 2-1 home win over Lazio took them through 6-2 on aggregate.
Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored either side of the interval as the Bavarians reached the last eight of the competition for the ninth time in their last 10 attempts.
Marco Parolo scored a late consolation for the Italians.
