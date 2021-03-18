Chelsea see off Atletico to reach Champions League quarters

LONDON: Chelsea eased into the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid, as Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri goals secured a last 16, second leg win at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's men, who won the first leg 1-0, beat the La Liga leaders 2-0 on the night, with Atletico also having Stefan Savic sent off.