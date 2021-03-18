ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.73%)
ASL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 95.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.4%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.47%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HUBC 83.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
JSCL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
KAPCO 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
TRG 145.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.2%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,880 Decreased By ▼ -16.76 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 17.78 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,830 Decreased By ▼ -48.69 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

AFP Updated 18 Mar 2021

ATLANTA: Six Asian women were among eight people shot and killed at spas around the US city of Atlanta, raising fears Wednesday that it might be the most violent chapter yet in a wave of attacks on Asian-Americans.

A white man is in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said as a Georgia state Democratic party leader suggested the attack matched "a pattern" of violence on Asian-Americans during the pandemic.

Four of the victims were killed at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia state capital Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County sheriff's office told the paper the victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, while a Hispanic man was wounded.

Adriana Mejia, niece of one of the victims, said the family was "devastated" after her uncle was shot and that they were praying for his recovery.

"We never know when we're at the wrong place at the wrong time because this was so all of a sudden," she said.

Police separately confirmed that four women had been killed in attacks on two other spas in the northeast of the city.

Describing the scene in northeast Atlanta, the city police department said: "Upon arrival, officers located three females deceased inside the location from apparent gunshot wounds."

While on the scene, officers were advised of shots fired across the street, where they found a fourth female victim.

Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that all four were Asian women.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported the country's foreign ministry had confirmed that four of the victims were of Korean descent.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the "horrific shootings" in Atlanta. White House officials have been in touch with the mayor and will stay in contact with the FBI, press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking during a visit to South Korea, said "We are horrified by this violence which has no place in America or anywhere."

Authorities have identified Robert Aaron Long as a suspect in all three shootings.

Based on the pattern of surveillance video from the shooting scenes, Atlanta police spokesman Sergeant John Chafee told AFP: "It is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County's, who is in custody."

"We are working closely with them to confirm with certainty our cases are related," he added.

Long was taken into custody after a "brief pursuit" about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Atlanta, according to a statement by the Georgia Department of Safety on Facebook.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation, a spokesman told AFP.

'Marginalized minorities'

The shootings come as reports of attacks against Asian-Americans, primarily elders, have spiked in recent months -- fueled during the Covid-19 pandemic, activists believe, by talk of the "Chinese virus" by former president Donald Trump and others.

In an interview Tuesday evening before word of the shootings came out, Trump again used the term "China virus."

News of the shootings came just hours after the release of a report by the advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate suggested a marked increase in hate crimes against Asia-Americans -- with women disproportionately affected.

In a tally of incidents reported to the group between March 2020 and February this year, almost 70 percent of Asian-American survey respondents said they had faced verbal harassment and just over one in 10 said they had experienced physical assault.

Georgia is home to nearly 500,000 Asian residents, or just over four percent of its population, according to the Asian American Advocacy Fund.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock condemned the violence in a tweet late Tuesday.

"My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives," he said.

"Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."

The Democratic party in the state called Tuesday's shooting spree "horrifying."

"As details continue to emerge, this attack sadly follows the unacceptable pattern of violence against Asian Americans that has skyrocketed throughout this pandemic," said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who is also the state party's chairwoman.

In an address to the nation last Thursday, President Joe Biden forcefully condemned what he called "vicious hate crimes against Asian-Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated."

"It's wrong. It's un-American. And it must stop," he said.

violence Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic Atlanta asian americans Acworth spa shootings Georgia state Democratic party Adriana Mejia

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.