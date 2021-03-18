Sajrani denies Bilawal’s claim of joining PPP

KARACHI: Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday denied the claim of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding joining his party.

The senate chairman said that he has never thought of joining the PPP and pledged to perform his duties with honesty. I am determined to maintain the decorum of the House, he expressed. Earlier, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and deputy chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi met with Governor Imran Ismail in Karachi.

During the meeting, the matters of constitution and legislation, welfare steps for the people, inter-provincial harmony and other mutual interest were discussed.

Talking to the Senate chairman, Imran Ismail said that legislation is an important need of the hour for the completion of development projects and the protection of public funds.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that public interest will be given precedence during legislation in Senate.