Two terrorists planning to kill scholars held

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Wednesday arrested two alleged terrorists from Lahore’s Lari Adda area and seized explosives and objectionable material from their possession.

Officials said that the alleged terrorists, identified as Walayat Khan and Abdul Malik alias Izzat Ullah, were allegedly taking directives from a banned militant outfit in Afghanistan and they were planning to assassinate minority leaders and religious scholars.

Explosive material, mobiles phones, arms and ammunition and a list containing names of religious and minority leaders were among the seized items from the accused, the officials said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021