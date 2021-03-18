MoU signed: Virtual varsity to conduct ICAP’s assessment of fundamental competencies exam

ISLAMABAD: Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Institute of Chartered Accountancy of Pakistan (ICAP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday under which the university will conduct ICAP’s assessment of fundamental competencies (AFC) exam at its campuses across Pakistan.

Federal Secretary MoITT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui witnessed the signing ceremony. Dr Faisal Tehseen Shah, Controller Examination VU and Syed Masood Akhtar, Secretary ICAP signed the MoU.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque sent his message to Rector, Virtual University on achieving yet another milestone. He said Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is doing its best to digitalize every educational activity through Virtual University.

While briefing about MoU, Rector Virtual University Naeem Tariq said that IT has revolutionized the educational sphere and it’s the need of hour that latest ICT based technologies must be implemented in every educational activity.

President ICAP Iftikhar Taj said that according to the MoU, Virtual University will conduct ICAP’s Assessment of Fundamental Competencies (AFC) exam at its campuses across Pakistan, keeping a strict check and balance on transparency and Covid-19 SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021