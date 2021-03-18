Partly Facetious: Hareesa, haleem and…

“I hear there was shivering with fear when the former first daughter said anyone who dares seek her dad’s return from England will have to go through her…”

“You would have me believe that The Khan, the courts, the cabinet and other die-hard Khanzadehs are shivering with fear!”

”She is one scary lady!”

“So what do you reckon she will do?”

“Bad mouth them and ridicule them and…”

“Excuse me, but how would that be any different from what she has been saying till date? We have all heard her bad mouthing those she considers stumbling blocks in the way to power…”

“Hmmm, but ridicule is beyond her – now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, an Oxford graduate, is good at ridicule – I mean his statements have angered The Khan time and again who incidentally is also an Oxford graduate, while nothing that has been thrown against The Khan by Maryam it has angered The Khan quite as much…”

“He doesn’t like her though.”

“No, The Khan doesn’t like many, many people and I guess he has that in common with Maryam but you have side-tracked me from I meant when I said there was shivering with fear when she said anyone who dares to ask daddy to return would have to go through her.”

“I know the words were meant for Zardari sahib…”

“Indeed, but you know she must be aware that Zardari sahib and Bilawal are her staunchest supporters for her bid to inherit from daddy, I don’t think even daddy is all that sold to the diea…”

“Ha, ha, that’s true and rather telling; but you know the meeting of the PDM heads was hosted by the PML-N and did you see that on the right wall there was the photograph of a smiling Nawaz Sharif and on the left there was Shahbaz Sharif – and at a distance from Shahbaz Sharif’s photograph - perhaps equal to the distance between the brothers was the photographs of Maryam and next to her Hamza…”

“Hey, between the two brothers’ photographs there was a structural impediment so Shahbaz couldn’t hop onto the same side as his brother…”

“But for the life of me I cannot understand why the PML-N wants a long march and a dharna which the Gullu Butts have never had the stomach for…”

“The only stomach they have is for hareesa and haleem and shabdegh and…”

“Who knows but if the PDM cannot win the senate chairman and deputy chairman position with a majority how in the world nine parties out of ten (with PPP is likely to win Sindh again) do they reckon they can win a general election?!”

“We know the Sharifs have never been good with learning from history – others and their own.”

“That’s certainly true.”

