Rs1m looted from bank in broad daylight

KARACHI: Two dacoits committed a bank dacoity in broad daylight in Karachi on Wednesday and escaped the scene while firing in the air.

The dacoits looted one million rupees from the bank and came out of the building with their guns blazing, snatched a motorcycle of a passerby leaving their own bike behind and made their good escape from the scene.

However, the police high-ups claimed that they had a brief encounter with the dacoits but still they managed to flee.

SSP Central Murtaza Tabassum said the evidence they had collected so far reflected that this gang was a new one. Two security guards were reportedly injured after the dacoits opened fire at them, the police said.