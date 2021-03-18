Cellular mobile operators: PTA observes anomalies in voice and SMS quality

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has observed anomalies in voice and SMS quality of services parameters of all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) throughout GT Road (from Lahore to Peshawar) and Indus Highway (from Peshawar to Karachi).

PTA has conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey of GT Road (Lahore to Peshawar) and Indus Highway (Peshawar to Karachi) from 22nd to 24th February, 2021, to measure the performance of CMOs in terms of mobile coverage, service availability and its quality.

The survey results reveal that good 3G coverage is available throughout GT Road, whereas Indus Highway has adequate 3G coverage with patchy 4G coverage.

Overall, satisfactory voice, SMS and data services are available on both the highways. However, few anomalies have been observed in voice and SMS QoS parameters of all CMOs throughout GT Road and Indus Highway. CMOs have met the 3G and 4G signal strength and User Data Throughput on entire GT Road, while, on Indus Highway, 3G signal strength of CMOs was found in compliance with license standard, whereas, 4G signal strength was below the license standard.

CMOs have been directed to rectify the issues highlighted by PTA, optimize mobile network so as to improve Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) up-to the license standards and also plan additional resources/sites throughout the above stated routes. A confirmatory survey will be conducted upon receipt of compliance from the licensees.

PTA has stated that the Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2011 and subsequent amendment in 2012 has a scope and applicability to all cellular mobile communication service for the purpose of identifying the minimum quality of service standards and associated measurement.

However, with the award of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) licensees, the Regulations needs to be amended in accordance with NGMS licenses and keeping in view the international best practices and to ensure provision of best service quality to consumers of mobile services.

The existing Regulations provide Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and measurement procedure which are primarily concerned with Voice Service and Short Messaging Service (SMS). The Regulations have not defined any KPI for NGMS or Mobile Broadband Service, the Authority added.

