PM, Buzdar discuss administrative issues

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed important administrative issues besides the pace of development projects and extending relief to the masses.

During the meeting, sources claimed the premier asked the CM to focus on extending relief to the masses. Both exchanged views on political issues.

The CM told the prime minister that the government had enhanced the operation against land grabbers in Punjab. He assured that the provincial government will not rest until the “qabza mafia” in the province is taken to task, the sources added.

On providing relief to the common man, the CM said Sahulat Bazaars where the poor can buy necessary items at fixed and cheap rates would be set up throughout the province. He also informed the prime minister that provincial ministers had been tasked to keep a check on the prices of food items.

The premier said that provincial government will have to take concrete steps to keep inflation under control. He directed CM Buzdar to speed up efforts to provide relief to the poor.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazars Authority and extension in the scope of these bazaars across the province.

The CM gave in-principle approval to the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazar Authority by disbanding Punjab Model Bazar Management Company. The chief minister will be the patron-in-chief while the industries minister will perform as chairperson of the authority.

He directed to complete the identification of land for setting up subsidized Sahulat bazaars in districts. The CM affirmed that Kisan platforms will be established in the Sahulat bazaars to facilitate the farmers to directly sell their agri products. This authority will establish Sahulat bazaars in various parts of the province while the facility will also be extended to the level of every district and tehsil to function round-the-year.

The facility of Sahulat bazaars will rid the people of price-hike, he maintained, adding that more than 400 Sahulat bazaars will be established by the authority to provide flour and other essential items at notified rates. The government will go to every extent to control prices for providing substantial relief to the citizens, reiterated the CM.

Talking to the provincial Ministers Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Muhammad Akhlaq, special assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, MPAs Fida Hussain Wattoo, Syed Khawar Ali Shah and Sabeen Gull, the CM assured to resolve their constituency-related problems on a priority basis and repeated that no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the solution of genuine issues.

The parliamentarians will be accorded full respect and honour and their proposals will be given due importance, the CM assured and announced to carry on the consultation process. The parliamentarians appreciated the consultation process and thanked the CM for taking a personal interest in the resolution of their problems.

