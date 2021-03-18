Squad for South Africa: One cricketer tests positive for corona

LAHORE: A total of 35 coronavirus tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday and all squad members have tested negative, except for one player.

Those who have tested negative will now assemble in Lahore on Thursday (today) for the training camp, which will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested, a PCB spokesman said.

On the other hand, the PCB has announced the schedule for the senior and Under-19 City Cricket Association trials in Balochistan and Sindh.

Trials will commence from 20th March and will be conducted by the Cricket Association coaches and appointed members of the junior selection committee.

The players are required to report for the trials at 8am in white-coloured clothing. The trials will run from 9am till 6pm.

Following the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab’s provincial governments’ decision to halt sporting activities, the schedule for the trials in the remaining four CAs (Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab) will be announced at a later stage.

The players who have registered themselves for the trials are required to bring their original CNICs and B-Forms along with the printed forms at the venues.

To ensure health and safety of all those involved, the PCB reiterates that the government-issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are to be followed while at the venue.

At a time, a maximum of 300 players will be accommodated at the venue, a PCB spokesman said.

