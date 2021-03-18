KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (March 17, 2021).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-2 Constantinos Disc. Alpine Marine 15-03-2021 Mogas Services B-4 Fareast Hope Disc. DAP WMA Shipcare 16-03-2021 Services B-5 Szczecin Disc. Golden 16-03-2021 Trader Container Shipping Lines B-9/B-8 Kmtc Dubai Disc/Load United Marine 15-03-2021 Container Agencies B-10/B-11 Magia Disc. DAP Bulk Shipping 11-03-2021 Agencies B-11/B-12 Athina Disc. Oeean Services 09-03-2021 Carras Soya Beans Seeds B-13/B-14 Evanthia Disc. Wheat WMA Shipcare 16-03-2021 Services B-14/B-15 Sun Disc. Wheat Bulk Shipping And Trading 12-03-2021 B-17/B-16 Tzoumaz Disc. Canola Alpine Marine 13-03-2021 Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-26/B-27 Cosco Aden Disc. Load Cosco 16-03-2021 Container Shipping Lines B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc. Load Cosco 16-03-2021 Rotterdam Container Shipping Lines ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sapt-3 Hyundai Disc./Load United Marine 16-03-2021 Platinum Container Agencies Sapt-4 Paris Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 17-03-2021 Express Contianer Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Gramos 17-03-2021 D/33136 GENERAL Legend Shipping & Logistic CARGO M.T SHALAMAR 18-03-2021 D/72000 CRUDE OIL Pakistan National Shipping Cooperation TRUGEN 18-03-2021 D/2775 BASE OIL Ocean World AS SICILIA 18-03-2021 D/L CONTIANER Riazeda FESCO ULISS 18-03-2021 D/2920 P. CARGO Noble Shipping Services ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Hyundai 17-03-2021 Disc./Load Container United Marine Platinum Agencies Cosco Aden 17-03-2021 Disc. Load Container Cosco Shipping Lines Szczecin Trader 17-03-2021 Disc. Container Golden Shipping Lines ============================================================================= SHIPS DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Chemroad 17-03-2021 Tanker - Polaris Independent 17-03-2021 Container Ship - Spirit Botany 17-03-2021 Container Ship - Kota Naked 17-03-2021 Container Ship - Viking Ocean 17-03-2021 Container Ship - M.T Lahore 17-03-2021 Tanker - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021