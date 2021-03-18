Markets
Shipping Intelligence
18 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (March 17, 2021).
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-2 Constantinos Disc. Alpine Marine 15-03-2021
Mogas Services
B-4 Fareast Hope Disc. DAP WMA Shipcare 16-03-2021
Services
B-5 Szczecin Disc. Golden 16-03-2021
Trader Container Shipping Lines
B-9/B-8 Kmtc Dubai Disc/Load United Marine 15-03-2021
Container Agencies
B-10/B-11 Magia Disc. DAP Bulk Shipping 11-03-2021
Agencies
B-11/B-12 Athina Disc. Oeean Services 09-03-2021
Carras Soya Beans
Seeds
B-13/B-14 Evanthia Disc. Wheat WMA Shipcare 16-03-2021
Services
B-14/B-15 Sun Disc. Wheat Bulk Shipping
And Trading 12-03-2021
B-17/B-16 Tzoumaz Disc. Canola Alpine Marine 13-03-2021
Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-26/B-27 Cosco Aden Disc. Load Cosco 16-03-2021
Container Shipping Lines
B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc. Load Cosco 16-03-2021
Rotterdam Container Shipping Lines
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sapt-3 Hyundai Disc./Load United Marine 16-03-2021
Platinum Container Agencies
Sapt-4 Paris Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 17-03-2021
Express Contianer Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Gramos 17-03-2021 D/33136 GENERAL Legend Shipping & Logistic
CARGO
M.T SHALAMAR 18-03-2021 D/72000 CRUDE OIL Pakistan National
Shipping Cooperation
TRUGEN 18-03-2021 D/2775 BASE OIL Ocean World
AS SICILIA 18-03-2021 D/L CONTIANER Riazeda
FESCO ULISS 18-03-2021 D/2920 P. CARGO Noble Shipping Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Hyundai 17-03-2021 Disc./Load Container United Marine
Platinum Agencies
Cosco Aden 17-03-2021 Disc. Load Container Cosco Shipping Lines
Szczecin Trader 17-03-2021 Disc. Container Golden Shipping Lines
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Chemroad 17-03-2021 Tanker -
Polaris
Independent 17-03-2021 Container Ship -
Spirit
Botany 17-03-2021 Container Ship -
Kota Naked 17-03-2021 Container Ship -
Viking Ocean 17-03-2021 Container Ship -
M.T Lahore 17-03-2021 Tanker -
=============================================================================
