KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= K.S.B.Pumps Company Limited 17-03-2021 12:00 Dandot Cement Comapany Ltd 17-03-2021 15:30 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 18-03-2021 11:00 IGI Holdings Limited 18-03-2021 16:00 Packages Limited 19-03-2021 13:30 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 19-03-2021 11:30 Atlas Honda Limited 20-03-2021 11:00 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 22-03-2021 11:00 Al Ghazi Tractors Limited 22-03-2021 18:30 Askari General Insurance 24-03-2021 10:30 Company Ltd =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021