Pakistan ranked world’s second most polluted country: IQAir

  • 20% of deaths in Pakistan have been attributable to the negative health impacts of air pollution exposure, IQAir said.
  • Lahore, has been ranked as the most polluted city with an AQI of 163.
Aisha Mahmood 17 Mar 2021

According to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5, Pakistan has been ranked world’s second most polluted country.

In its report, IQAir said that South Asia is the most polluted region of the world with Bangladesh, India and Pakistan sharing 42 of the 50 most polluted cities worldwide. Urbanization, rapid economic development, and industrialization are the key drivers of air pollution in Pakistan, the report said.

IQAir said road transport emissions, domestic biomass burning, and industrial activity are some of the major sources of pollution in Pakistan. The report also noted that 20% of deaths in Pakistan have been attributable to the negative health impacts of air pollution exposure.

The report has ranked Islamabad as the cleanest city in the country with an AQI of 110. Whereas, Lahore, has been ranked as the most polluted city with an AQI of 163.

“The year 2020 brought an unexpected dip in air pollution. In 2021, we will likely see an increase in air pollution due to human activity, again,” said Frank Hammes, CEO of IQAir.

"We hope this report will highlight that urgent action is both possible and necessary to combat air pollution, which remains the world's greatest environmental health threat."

