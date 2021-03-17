ANL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.61%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (5.33%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.87%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.95%)
HASCOL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
HUBC 84.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 46.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.06%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.57%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.55%)
TRG 147.15 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (6.13%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 78.61 (1.63%)
BR30 25,249 Increased By ▲ 603.12 (2.45%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By ▲ 551.18 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,883 Increased By ▲ 255.02 (1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares snap 3-day winning streak on mining, energy losses

  • The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 506 while 600 declined.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

Australian shares opened lower on Wednesday after gaining for the past three sessions, as energy and mining stocks fell, and as Wall Street slid ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.36% to 6,827.1 by 2330 GMT.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell overnight as investors looked to the results of the US central bank's meeting amid fears about an overheating economy, although no major policy change is expected.

Among individual sectors and stocks, miners fell 1.2% as copper prices slumped after investors shed some bullish positions due to uncertainty ahead of central bank meetings.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto were down 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks also declined as oil prices fell after some European countries halted the use of a major coronavirus vaccine, threatening the recovery of fuel demand.

Oil & gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd were down 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks snapped two straight sessions of gains to fall 1.5% as prices of the yellow metal weakened against a stronger dollar, with top gold miner Newcrest Mining down 1.3%.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 506 while 600 declined.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was unchanged in early trade, as gains among utility and energy stocks were offset by losses among financials.

Dairy exporter Fonterra on Wednesday reported a 43% surge in adjusted profit and said it would sell its joint venture farms in China. The company's stock was 0.2% lower.

Australian shares S&P 500 Coronavirus Vaccine Rio Tinto S&P/ASX 200 index Dow Jones Industrial Average BHP Group ASX

Australian shares snap 3-day winning streak on mining, energy losses

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters