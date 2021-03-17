ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.91%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.68 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.31%)
BOP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.75%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.4%)
HUBC 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.46%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
PPL 88.84 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.88%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.36%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.21%)
TRG 146.50 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (5.66%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,885 Increased By ▲ 75.4 (1.57%)
BR30 25,205 Increased By ▲ 558.98 (2.27%)
KSE100 45,340 Increased By ▲ 482.85 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,854 Increased By ▲ 226.27 (1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar firms as investors keep eagle eye on Fed guidance

  • Commodity-linked currencies including the Australian dollar , the New Zealand dollar and the Canadian dollar eased slightly against the US dollar, tracking weakness in commodity prices.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

TOKYO: The US dollar held gains against major currencies on Wednesday as investors looked to the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting for indications it could start rate hikes earlier or let bond yields rise further.

Against the yen, the greenback firmed 0.1% to 109.085 yen , hovering near nine-month highs hit this week. The euro was flat versus the dollar after declining in the past three sessions.

With Fed policymakers expected to forecast the fastest US economic growth in decades in the wake of COVID-19 vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in new stimulus, market participants will be focused on cues that the central bank could start raising interest rates in 2023, earlier than it had said.

"It is likely that the FOMC's economic forecasts will acknowledge the improved growth picture this year, but will continue to show a long road toward conditions consistent with maximum employment that would put sustained pressure on inflation," Morgan Stanley strategist Matthew Hornbach said.

"The Fed being more dovish than expected would suggest US yields and the dollar moving lower in the near term, particularly against risk currencies, but we continue to see upside risks for USD into 2Q."

The dollar index stood at 91.908, having risen for three straight sessions on support mainly from elevated US bond yields.

The euro changed hands at $1.1902, but the common currency could test last week's 3 1/2-month low of $1.18355 on a possible delay in vaccinations.

Europe's medicines watchdog will release results of its investigation into incidents of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in recipients of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday afternoon.

"Depending on the outcome, it could hurt the euro zone's business sentiment further and the euro could face fresh selling pressure on the low vaccination theme," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

The British pound was down about 0.1% at $1.3886 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The currency has come under pressure from profit-taking after it hit a near three-year high last month on the back of a fast vaccine roll-out.

Commodity-linked currencies including the Australian dollar , the New Zealand dollar and the Canadian dollar eased slightly against the US dollar, tracking weakness in commodity prices.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin fell 2.2% to $55,665.45, slipping further away from a record high of $61,781.83 hit on Saturday.

Yuan bitcoin Cryptocurrency British pound Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Dollar commodity Commodity Exchange commodity prices commodity imports

Dollar firms as investors keep eagle eye on Fed guidance

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters