ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.91%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.68 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.31%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.62%)
FFBL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.36%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
PPL 88.84 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.88%)
PRL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.49%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.15%)
TRG 146.44 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (5.62%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 72.37 (1.5%)
BR30 25,192 Increased By ▲ 545.86 (2.21%)
KSE100 45,354 Increased By ▲ 497.42 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,863 Increased By ▲ 234.64 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Stage set for Ibra's return in Milan's decider with United

  • Coach Stefano Pioli knows that he doesn't need Ibrahimovic to get past United after a superb display in Manchester last week, and his side could well start the game with their talisman on the bench.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

PARIS: Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to face Manchester United in AC Milan's Europa League showdown with the English giants on Thursday as the resurgent 'Rossoneri' aim to announce their return to the big stage.

The Swede should be in good spirits after announcing his return to international football after nearly five years away on Tuesday, and appears to be winning the race to face his old club in the second leg of their last-16 clash at the San Siro.

The tie is locked at 1-1, with Milan having the slight advantage thanks to Simon Kjaer's stoppage-time away goal in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Italian media reported on Tuesday that the veteran forward trained with the rest of the Milan squad and should be available for the first time since he left his side's 2-1 win at Roma with a thigh injury at the end of last month.

Since then he has made headlines on a different kind of stage, co-hosting the Sanremo music festival which is possibly Italy's biggest pop cultural event.

With 14 goals in 14 league games, the 39-year-old was a major reason behind Milan occupying top spot in Serie A for large periods of this season and his return to Old Trafford for the first leg had been highly anticipated before he picked up his injury.

Coach Stefano Pioli knows that he doesn't need Ibrahimovic to get past United after a superb display in Manchester last week, and his side could well start the game with their talisman on the bench.

However to ensure passage to the last eight, Milan will need to turn around a dismal recent record at the San Siro which has contributed to their slipping nine points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan having been top themselves little more than a month ago.

Manchester United Europa League Zlatan Ibrahimovic Romania Roma AC Milan Rossoneri San Siro

