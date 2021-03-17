Punjab to increase capacity at Expo Centre vaccination facility in Lahore

The Punjab government has decided to double the existing facilities at the Expo Centre Johar Town as the number of registered senior citizens for coronavirus vaccination increases.

The provincial government took the decision following reports that every day the number of senior citizens was increasing at the Expo Centre. The Punjab government has also decided to increase the screening desks from 50 to 100, vaccination counters from 30 to 60 while the rest areas from 80 to 160, DAWN reported.

Free vaccination of senior citizens is underway at the vaccination centre set up at the Lahore Expo Centre.

So far, as many as 33,308 elderly citizens have been vaccinated. 18,810 citizens got first shot in Lahore, 1,702 in Faisalabad, 1,180 in Rawalpindi, and 1,135 in Gujranwala. Others were vaccinated in other cities.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 1,137 coronavirus cases and 41 deaths in 24 hours. The provincial tally is 189,362 and the death toll is 5,853.