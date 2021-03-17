ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.06%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (5.26%)
BOP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.4%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.72%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
PPL 88.84 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.88%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.19%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.54%)
TRG 146.20 Increased By ▲ 7.55 (5.45%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 72.53 (1.51%)
BR30 25,185 Increased By ▲ 539.04 (2.19%)
KSE100 45,349 Increased By ▲ 491.86 (1.1%)
KSE30 18,858 Increased By ▲ 229.65 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Man City cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

  • Kevin De Bruyne drilled in a terrific opener on 12 minutes and Ilkay Gundogan doubled City's advantage.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

BUDAPEST: Manchester City eased into the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday as a 2-0 second-leg victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach in Budapest secured a 4-0 win on aggregate.

Kevin De Bruyne drilled in a terrific opener on 12 minutes and Ilkay Gundogan doubled City's advantage in a match switched from the Etihad Stadium to the Puskas Arena, which also hosted the first leg, due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Coronavirus Manchester City Borussia Moenchengladbach Ilkay Gundogan Puskas Arena Kevin De Bruyne

