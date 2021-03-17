Man City cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

BUDAPEST: Manchester City eased into the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday as a 2-0 second-leg victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach in Budapest secured a 4-0 win on aggregate.

Kevin De Bruyne drilled in a terrific opener on 12 minutes and Ilkay Gundogan doubled City's advantage in a match switched from the Etihad Stadium to the Puskas Arena, which also hosted the first leg, due to coronavirus travel restrictions.