Sports
Man City cruise into Champions League quarter-finals
17 Mar 2021
BUDAPEST: Manchester City eased into the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday as a 2-0 second-leg victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach in Budapest secured a 4-0 win on aggregate.
Kevin De Bruyne drilled in a terrific opener on 12 minutes and Ilkay Gundogan doubled City's advantage in a match switched from the Etihad Stadium to the Puskas Arena, which also hosted the first leg, due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
