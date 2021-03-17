Sports
Real Madrid beat Atalanta to reach Champions League quarter-finals
17 Mar 2021
MADRID: Real Madrid qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday after a 3-1 win over Atalanta that put them through 4-1 on aggregate.
One goal ahead from the first leg in Italy, Madrid confirmed passage to the last eight thanks to Karim Benzema's 34th-minute opener, a penalty on the hour from Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio's strike with five minutes left.
Luis Muriel scored a consolation goal for Atalanta just before Asensio added the third to confirm Madrid's presence in the draw for the last eight on March 19.
