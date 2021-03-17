ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.91%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
AVN 93.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (5.16%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
BYCO 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.81%)
DGKC 125.85 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.71%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
HUBC 84.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.46%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
PPL 88.84 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.88%)
PRL 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.77%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.56 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.18%)
TRG 146.35 Increased By ▲ 7.70 (5.55%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 73.16 (1.52%)
BR30 25,168 Increased By ▲ 522.43 (2.12%)
KSE100 45,353 Increased By ▲ 496.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,860 Increased By ▲ 232.06 (1.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Market players expect no change in upcoming MPS

  • The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet on March 19 to decide about the monetary policy.
Ali Ahmed 17 Mar 2021

A majority of market participants expect no change in the policy rate, in the upcoming State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Statement (MPS).

As per a poll conducted by Topline Securities, of financial market participants over the news on the upcoming monetary policy statement on March 19, 2021.

A total of 118 participants took part in the latest poll compared to 94 in January 2021, which was conducted for January 2021 MPS. Of the 118 participants, 82 percent expect no change in the policy rate in the upcoming MPS, as compared to the previous poll where 75pc of the participants were expecting no change.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet on March 19 to decide about the monetary policy. Later on, the SBP will issue the MPS to announce the decision of the committee for the key policy rate.

On the other hand, 18pc of the participants are expecting an increase in the policy rate, under which 11pc are expecting an increase of 25 bps and 4pc are expecting an increase of 50bps.

“We are also expecting no change in the policy rate in the March 2021 MPS while we expect an increase in the policy rate by 100bps in 2021,” stated the report.

It is pertinent to mention that the MPC maintained the policy rate at 7 percent while announcing the previous monetary policy in January, and hinted that monetary policy settings will remain unchanged in the near term.

SBP MPC MPS monetary policy polls policy rate State Bank of Pakistan

Market players expect no change in upcoming MPS

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters