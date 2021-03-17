Dry weather likely in plain areas

KARACHI: Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country on Wednesday, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: Weather remained dry in the most parts of the country.

However, partly cloudy weather remained in upcountry with rain falling in Mirkhani 2 mm.

The day’s lowest temperature was in Leh, Kalam -2 degrees Celsius, Gupis, Malamjabba and Astore 1 each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021