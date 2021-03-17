Positivity rate of corona jumps to 11.40pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has jumped to 11.40 percent, as out of 13,727 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1566 fresh virus cases and 43 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 188,225 and death toll to 5811.

With the recovery of 461 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 171,156. On the other hand, free vaccination of elderly citizens of more than 60 years of age is underway at vaccination centre set up at the Lahore Expo Centre. A man reportedly overstated his age and got registered for the coronavirus vaccination programme in Lahore. On Tuesday morning, a nurse at the Expo Centre caught the man during the verification process before being injected. She said he had overstated his age during registration. “It’s important to vaccinate those who are at high risk of getting the virus first,” the centre’s spokesperson said. The nurse, on the other hand, has been awarded cash prize of Rs 10,000 for performing her job efficiently.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also paid a visit to the coronavirus vaccination center at Expo Center on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM maintained that 114 vaccination centres have been set up across the province for administration of coronavirus vaccine. He said that frontline healthcare workers and people over 60 years of age are being vaccinated in the first phase.

Responding to a question regarding changes in Punjab government, the CM said that he does not give importance to rumours and will continue to perform his duties with more vigor.

