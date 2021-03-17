ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Positivity rate of corona jumps to 11.40pc in Punjab

Recorder Report 17 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has jumped to 11.40 percent, as out of 13,727 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1566 fresh virus cases and 43 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 188,225 and death toll to 5811.

With the recovery of 461 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 171,156. On the other hand, free vaccination of elderly citizens of more than 60 years of age is underway at vaccination centre set up at the Lahore Expo Centre. A man reportedly overstated his age and got registered for the coronavirus vaccination programme in Lahore. On Tuesday morning, a nurse at the Expo Centre caught the man during the verification process before being injected. She said he had overstated his age during registration. “It’s important to vaccinate those who are at high risk of getting the virus first,” the centre’s spokesperson said. The nurse, on the other hand, has been awarded cash prize of Rs 10,000 for performing her job efficiently.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also paid a visit to the coronavirus vaccination center at Expo Center on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM maintained that 114 vaccination centres have been set up across the province for administration of coronavirus vaccine. He said that frontline healthcare workers and people over 60 years of age are being vaccinated in the first phase.

Responding to a question regarding changes in Punjab government, the CM said that he does not give importance to rumours and will continue to perform his duties with more vigor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus positivity rate corona

Positivity rate of corona jumps to 11.40pc in Punjab

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Britain’s NatWest bank faces money laundering charges

NA-75: PTI’s plea rejected by SC

ECP dismisses PPP’s petition against PM

Differences over resignation en bloc option beset PDM

DHA Quetta granted leave to appeal, BHC judgement suspended

Banks told: No paper-based submission of forex cases by June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.