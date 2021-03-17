ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MPS on Friday: Key policy rate may be kept unchanged

Rizwan Bhatti 17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will unveil the Monetary Policy Statement on Friday (Mar 19).

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet on March 19 to decide about the monetary policy. Later on, the SBP will issue the MPS to announce the decision of the committee for key policy rate.

While, announcing the previous monetary policy in January, the MPC maintained the policy rate at 7 percent and hinted that monetary policy settings will remain unchanged in near term.

During the previous MPC meeting, for the first time, the committee decided to provide some forward guidance on monetary policy to facilitate the policymakers for making policies and to give confidence to investors. “The interest rate will remain intact in near future and any increase in future, if needed, will be in phase-wise manner,” announced SBP Governor Dr. Reza Baqir hinted in the previous monetary policy briefing.

Most of analysts are also expecting the monetary policy committee of the SBP will keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent for next two months.

Analysts at Topline Securities are expecting no change in the Policy Rate in the March 2021 MPS, however, policy rate may increase by 100 basis points (bps) in 2021.

They said that changes in views towards increase in Policy Rate going forward is owing to likely restoration of IMF program over next couple of weeks wherein energy tariffs are likely to be adjusted upwards and rising international oil and commodity prices including sugar, scrap, palm oil etc.

Analysts at AHL Research also expecting that the SBP to keep policy rate unchanged at 7 percent in the upcoming monetary policy. The committee in its last meeting in Jan 2021 also hinted at a very gradual and measured monetary tightening stance when the need arises, they added.

Taurus Securities’ forecast is “No Change to 25bps hike” in the benchmark policy rate, based on inflationary pressures and resumption of the IMF program.

Since June 2020, the committee has kept the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent to support the economy, which was badly hurt due to Covid-19 pandemic and recorded negative 0.4 percent GDP growth in FY20.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP MPS State Bank of Pakistan

MPS on Friday: Key policy rate may be kept unchanged

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Britain’s NatWest bank faces money laundering charges

NA-75: PTI’s plea rejected by SC

ECP dismisses PPP’s petition against PM

Differences over resignation en bloc option beset PDM

DHA Quetta granted leave to appeal, BHC judgement suspended

Banks told: No paper-based submission of forex cases by June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.