PIA safety awareness week

KARACHI: PIA Safety Department has initiated a week-long safety awareness week that include Health, Safety and Environment Awareness, Hygiene at work place, Fire Safety and training sessions and also Safety procedures to be adopted during work.

The sessions are planned to be held for all job functions and in particular passenger handling services, technical ground support, cargo, engineering & maintenance and medical services. CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on the occasion said that Safety is PIA’s foremost priority and the safety awareness week is being conducted to further improve upon and sustain the safety standards.—PR

