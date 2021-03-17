UAE company, environment dept ink accord

KARACHI: The Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Sindh has signed an agreement with UAE-based Climate Global Control Trading to work together on water security and climate change.

Chief Executive Officer of Climate Global Control Trading LLC UAE (CGCT) Maxim Lavrov and its sister concern Zeb Fortunes Pvt Ltd CEO Altay Ainabek met with Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri in his office to develop an understanding on cooperation for adaptation and mitigation measures for climate change.

During the meeting, Maxim Lavrov informed that both organisations are dedicated to providing weather management services around the world and their core idea is to ensure that all the countries understand the concept of water security and the effects of climate change on all walks of life.

He further said that ZF-CGCT was the pioneer in introducing Climate Cron which was the monetization of service concept.

He informed that their company believed that through Sindh Government, they could convey their idea to the entire regions of the world and they could make necessary reforms to change the ways humans view climate change.

He was of the view that the introduction of that Climate Cron and monetization of service concept would ensure that nations all across the world would be empowered to overcome the shortage of the most important resource of water by using state-of-the-art technology offered by ZF-CGCT to provide customized solutions.

