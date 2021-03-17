Sanjrani, Afridi meet Sindh governor

KARACHI: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Senate Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House here on Tuesday. They discussed law and legislation, measures pertaining to public welfare, promotion of inter-provincial harmony and issues of mutual interests.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said Senate would accord top priority to the public interests while enacting laws.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said legislation for the completion of development projects and protection of the public funds were need of the hour.