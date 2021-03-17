24km jeep track to be constructed at Tilla Jogian

LAHORE: The Punjab government is constructing a 24-kilometre long jeep track and a four-kilometer long hiking track at Tilla Jogian, tourist spot in the Central Punjab, at cost of Rs 41 million.

This was disclosed in a meeting of Punjab Tourism Department which was chaired by Advisor to CM on Tourism Asif Mahmood here on Tuesday. Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Ullah Bhutta, TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Jhelum were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the new track, he said it will prove to be great attraction for the adventure-loving tourists and it will be accessible from both Qilla Rohtas and Dangri and a whole day will be required to cross the 4-km track.

