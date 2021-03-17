Daraz launches Pakistan Day sale

KARACHI: Daraz launches its first mega sale of 2021 on the occasion of Pakistan Day, with leading brands and local sellers. The platform has an assortment of 15 million products across 100+ categories, providing its users all kinds of products at the tip of their fingers through the Daraz App. With more and more consumers turning online for their shopping needs, Daraz strengthened its commitment to its users with increased safety, wider products ranges, better offers and special sale campaigns and faster deliveries than usual.

During the Pakistan Day Sale at Daraz, sellers from every corner of the country will be selling their products at the best possible prices. Moreover, leading FMCG brands such as Unilever, P&G, and Nestle will be available on dMart, the platform’s specialized online grocery channel, which saw exceptional growth and demand last year and contributed the most to orders on Daraz. Additionally, new brands like Maahru have also been featured. Electronic brands including Changhong Ruba, TCL, Haier, Xiaomi and Realme will also be bringing a wide variety of electronics and mobile phones for the platform’s users. These segments are not only amongst the most popular categories for Daraz, but also overall online shopping in Pakistan.—PR

