ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daraz launches Pakistan Day sale

17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Daraz launches its first mega sale of 2021 on the occasion of Pakistan Day, with leading brands and local sellers. The platform has an assortment of 15 million products across 100+ categories, providing its users all kinds of products at the tip of their fingers through the Daraz App. With more and more consumers turning online for their shopping needs, Daraz strengthened its commitment to its users with increased safety, wider products ranges, better offers and special sale campaigns and faster deliveries than usual.

During the Pakistan Day Sale at Daraz, sellers from every corner of the country will be selling their products at the best possible prices. Moreover, leading FMCG brands such as Unilever, P&G, and Nestle will be available on dMart, the platform’s specialized online grocery channel, which saw exceptional growth and demand last year and contributed the most to orders on Daraz. Additionally, new brands like Maahru have also been featured. Electronic brands including Changhong Ruba, TCL, Haier, Xiaomi and Realme will also be bringing a wide variety of electronics and mobile phones for the platform’s users. These segments are not only amongst the most popular categories for Daraz, but also overall online shopping in Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Daraz Daraz App Pakistan Day sale mega sale

Daraz launches Pakistan Day sale

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Britain’s NatWest bank faces money laundering charges

NA-75: PTI’s plea rejected by SC

ECP dismisses PPP’s petition against PM

Differences over resignation en bloc option beset PDM

DHA Quetta granted leave to appeal, BHC judgement suspended

Banks told: No paper-based submission of forex cases by June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.