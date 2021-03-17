BSc (Pass) Part I: SU announces results

HYDERABAD: The controller of annual examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the results of BSc (Pass) Part I Annual Examinations 2019 held in the affiliated colleges.

According to the statement, a total of 12,501 candidates took part in the examinations, out of which as many as 7,085 candidates have been declared successful and 4,460 fail in the examinations.

507 candidates remained absent in the examinations and the results of 16 candidates have been rejected. According to the statement, as many as 397 candidates have been termed as copy case while the results of 36 students have been withheld.

