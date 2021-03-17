ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
SSGC holds second in-person khuli kachehri

17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company on Tuesday held the second in-person Khuli Kachehri session, “Rubaru”, at its head office auditorium in Karachi.

The session was attended by a panel of top management executives led by Managing Director, Imran Maniar, along with DMD Finance and Accounts/CFO, Amin Rajput, GM Incharge Customer Service, Shehryar Kazmi, GM Gas Distribution South, Kamran Nagi and CM Billing, Adnan Afzal. The session was moderated by GM Corporate Communication and Official Spokesperson, Shahbaz Islam.

Imran Maniar welcomed the customers and expressed his desire to understand the root of the customers’ problems through this platform. He further stated that the customers are the biggest element that can help drive a company towards success and he intends to do just that to provide a seamless service experience by learning from them while addressing their complaints.

The session in complete adherence to Covid-19 SOPs was attended by a large number of customers who had come to put forward their complaints to the top management with regards to the matters related to billing, gas distribution, low gas pressure, water in gas lines, gas leakage and new connections. SSGC’s management heard these in all seriousness and issued orders for resolution with immediate effect, while guiding the customers the correct course of action to be taken at their end.

More such in-person Khuli Kachehri sessions will continue to be held in main cities of SSGC’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

