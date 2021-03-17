World leaders should regulate spyware, halt surveillance of journalists

NEW YORK: In light of dozens of incidents in which journalists and those close to them have been targeted with spyware, the Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday launched a campaign calling on governments to stop the use of spyware and to take steps to prevent states with bad press freedom records from getting such tools.

CPJ mapped dozens of incidents in which journalists and those close to them were targeted with spyware since 2011. The project draws on published research and CPJ interviews to demonstrate the global press freedom implications of surveillance using advanced tools sold to governments for law enforcement and intelligence gathering.

“A secretive spyware industry has enabled the powerful to spy on journalists and their loved ones and we urgently need transparency and accountability,” said Robert Mahoney, CPJ’s deputy executive director. “That’s why we’re calling on governments to ban spyware attacks on the press, and sanction those who continue to authorize, conduct, or facilitate them – including companies and third parties supplying technology and expertise behind closed doors.”

Many countries suspected of spying are notorious for repressing the media, and CPJ research shows that some of the journalists targeted, or those connected with them, have also faced arrest and physical violence in reprisal for their work.

Key Points:

— Spyware can expose communications with sources, track a journalist’s movements, or steal private information, putting targets at risk of physical attack and other forms of censorship.

— CPJ’s interactive map lists 38 journalists, commentators, and their close associates targeted with spyware – often successfully – as well as the states suspected in each case and the companies that allegedly supplied them.

— Researchers have attributed the attacks to actors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Ethiopia, Mexico, and India.

— The spyware targets were located in nine countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France.

— Four companies accused of supplying the spyware are based in Israel, Italy, and Germany.

— Some of the targets have been jailed for their work, including Omar Radi and Maati Monjib in Morocco, according to CPJ research.

— Non-journalist targets include Griselda Triana, widow of murdered Mexican journalist Javier Valdez; and Omar Abdulaziz, confidante of slain Saudi Arabian columnist Jamal Khashoggi of The Washington Post.—CPJ