ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World leaders should regulate spyware, halt surveillance of journalists

17 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: In light of dozens of incidents in which journalists and those close to them have been targeted with spyware, the Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday launched a campaign calling on governments to stop the use of spyware and to take steps to prevent states with bad press freedom records from getting such tools.

CPJ mapped dozens of incidents in which journalists and those close to them were targeted with spyware since 2011. The project draws on published research and CPJ interviews to demonstrate the global press freedom implications of surveillance using advanced tools sold to governments for law enforcement and intelligence gathering.

“A secretive spyware industry has enabled the powerful to spy on journalists and their loved ones and we urgently need transparency and accountability,” said Robert Mahoney, CPJ’s deputy executive director. “That’s why we’re calling on governments to ban spyware attacks on the press, and sanction those who continue to authorize, conduct, or facilitate them – including companies and third parties supplying technology and expertise behind closed doors.”

Many countries suspected of spying are notorious for repressing the media, and CPJ research shows that some of the journalists targeted, or those connected with them, have also faced arrest and physical violence in reprisal for their work.

Key Points:

— Spyware can expose communications with sources, track a journalist’s movements, or steal private information, putting targets at risk of physical attack and other forms of censorship.

— CPJ’s interactive map lists 38 journalists, commentators, and their close associates targeted with spyware – often successfully – as well as the states suspected in each case and the companies that allegedly supplied them.

— Researchers have attributed the attacks to actors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Ethiopia, Mexico, and India.

— The spyware targets were located in nine countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France.

— Four companies accused of supplying the spyware are based in Israel, Italy, and Germany.

— Some of the targets have been jailed for their work, including Omar Radi and Maati Monjib in Morocco, according to CPJ research.

— Non-journalist targets include Griselda Triana, widow of murdered Mexican journalist Javier Valdez; and Omar Abdulaziz, confidante of slain Saudi Arabian columnist Jamal Khashoggi of The Washington Post.—CPJ

spyware journalists World leaders

World leaders should regulate spyware, halt surveillance of journalists

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Britain’s NatWest bank faces money laundering charges

NA-75: PTI’s plea rejected by SC

ECP dismisses PPP’s petition against PM

Differences over resignation en bloc option beset PDM

DHA Quetta granted leave to appeal, BHC judgement suspended

Banks told: No paper-based submission of forex cases by June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.