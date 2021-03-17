ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK, EU and Norway agree deal on fishing quotas

AFP 17 Mar 2021

OSLO: The EU, the UK and Norway have signed an accord on fishing quotas in the North Sea, the first such deal post Brexit, the Norwegian government said Tuesday.

Fishing rights in the area have been managed under a bilateral cooperation agreement between the EU and Norway since 1980, but the matter was complicated when Britain left the union last year.

“I am pleased that the deal with the EU and Great Britain finally is in place,” fisheries minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said in a statement.

“This is the first quota deal between three parties in the North Sea, and a prerequisite for sustainable management.” The agreement comes after out tough talks since the beginning of the year.

It sets an overall catch quota of 13,246 tonnes of cod, 356,357 tonnes of herring and 59,512 tonnes of pollock, and setting individual quotas for the parties.

At the same time, Norway also reached a bilateral quota exchange agreement with the EU, giving fishermen from both sides access to their respective waters.

As the total allowable catch in the North Sea had not been established until now, EU and Norwegian fishermen have not been able to access each other’s fishing grounds since the beginning of the year.

UK EU Norway fishing quotas

UK, EU and Norway agree deal on fishing quotas

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Britain’s NatWest bank faces money laundering charges

NA-75: PTI’s plea rejected by SC

ECP dismisses PPP’s petition against PM

Differences over resignation en bloc option beset PDM

DHA Quetta granted leave to appeal, BHC judgement suspended

Banks told: No paper-based submission of forex cases by June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.