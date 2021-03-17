131 shops sealed for violation of SOPs

LAHORE: For not complying with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Lahore district administration has sealed 131 shops and stores and marriage and imposed fines worth Rs 200,000.

It may be mention that due to a sharp rise in the Coronavirus cases in the provincial capital, from Monday (March 15) the Punjab government had reinforced strict smart lockdown, which include closures of all commercial activities by 6 pm. As per the details released by the administration here on Tuesday, the Assistant Commissioners visited markets in their jurisdiction areas and asked them to close their businesses at 6 pm. However, for failing to comply with the new business timings, the Assistant Commissioner sealed 21 shops while the Assistant Commissioner Cantonment fined 27 shops and three marriage halls for failing to close the shops at prescribe time or failing to implement the SOPs.

