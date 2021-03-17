ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Pakistan

131 shops sealed for violation of SOPs

Recorder Report 17 Mar 2021

LAHORE: For not complying with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Lahore district administration has sealed 131 shops and stores and marriage and imposed fines worth Rs 200,000.

It may be mention that due to a sharp rise in the Coronavirus cases in the provincial capital, from Monday (March 15) the Punjab government had reinforced strict smart lockdown, which include closures of all commercial activities by 6 pm. As per the details released by the administration here on Tuesday, the Assistant Commissioners visited markets in their jurisdiction areas and asked them to close their businesses at 6 pm. However, for failing to comply with the new business timings, the Assistant Commissioner sealed 21 shops while the Assistant Commissioner Cantonment fined 27 shops and three marriage halls for failing to close the shops at prescribe time or failing to implement the SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SOPs SOPs violation COVID19 shops sealed

