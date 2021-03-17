KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 163,571 tonnes of cargo comprising 110,936 tonnes of import cargo and 52,635 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 163,571 tonnes comprised of 36,233 tonnes of containerised cargo; 50,203 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 9,484 tonnes of DAP; 1,795 tonnes of canola, 4,752 tonnes of soya been seed and 622 cattle.

The total export cargos of 52,635 tonnes comprised of 52,635 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There were 07 vessels namely KMTC Dubai, Constantinos, M.T Lahore, Ginga Leopard, Botany, Szczecin Trader and Cosco Aden carrying containers and tanker are currently at the berths.

There were 08 ships namely APL Antwerp, Sea Fortune, Songa Nuernberg,Tug Kadiro, CMA CGM Moliere, TSM Alphecca, Ginga Leopard and Galloway Express sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were two ships namely Independent Spirit and M.T Lahore,and Tug Kadiro expected to sail on 16-3-2021 and 17-3-2021.

Port Qasim

A cargo volume of 134,829 tonnes comprising 98,919 tonnes imports cargo and 35,910tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargocarried in 4,145 containers (2,255 TEUs imports and 1,890 TEUs export).

Total import cargo of 98,919 tonnes comparised of 42,845 tonnes of containerized cargo;35,589 tonnes of coal, 15,000 tonnes of soya bean;3,580 tonnes of palm oil,1,170 tonnes of LPG and 735 tonnes of project cargo. Total export cargo of 35,910

Tonnes comprised of 35,910 tonnes of containerized cargo.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Da Zi Yun, Helsinki, Sea Fortune, and two more ships MSC Courage and Mearsk Kinloss Carrying General cargo, coal chemicals and containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, PIBT, EVTL, and QICT on Tuesday 16th March 2021.

