ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP traders for withdrawal of new corona SOPs

Amjad Ali Shah 17 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: KP business community has expressed serious concern over imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions and urged the government to withdraw these restrictions immediately.

The reservations were raised by different delegations of trade bodies and office-bearers of bazaar unions during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Sherbaz Bilour at the chamber house, here on Tuesday.

SCCI senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf and leaders of business community were also present on the occasion.

The meeting expressed reservations over closure of markets by 8pm under the new Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Participants of the meeting said that the business community had inflicted huge financial losses in the previous lockdown and struggle has been initiated to revive economic and trade activities but new restrictions have been imposed which can further multiple miseries of the community.

If the government didn’t review its decision, the business community would face further financial debts and compel on starvation, said Bilour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SOPs SCCI Coronaviris KP business community

KP traders for withdrawal of new corona SOPs

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Britain’s NatWest bank faces money laundering charges

NA-75: PTI’s plea rejected by SC

ECP dismisses PPP’s petition against PM

Differences over resignation en bloc option beset PDM

DHA Quetta granted leave to appeal, BHC judgement suspended

Banks told: No paper-based submission of forex cases by June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.