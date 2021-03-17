KP traders for withdrawal of new corona SOPs

PESHAWAR: KP business community has expressed serious concern over imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions and urged the government to withdraw these restrictions immediately.

The reservations were raised by different delegations of trade bodies and office-bearers of bazaar unions during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Sherbaz Bilour at the chamber house, here on Tuesday.

SCCI senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf and leaders of business community were also present on the occasion.

The meeting expressed reservations over closure of markets by 8pm under the new Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Participants of the meeting said that the business community had inflicted huge financial losses in the previous lockdown and struggle has been initiated to revive economic and trade activities but new restrictions have been imposed which can further multiple miseries of the community.

If the government didn’t review its decision, the business community would face further financial debts and compel on starvation, said Bilour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021