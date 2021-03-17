TDAP holds webinar on ‘leather exports to Canada’

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto, Canada organised a webinar on “Pakistani leather exports to Canada” on March 15.

The webinar was attended by Consul General Canada Abdul Hameed, DG (T&L) Basit Rauf, Trade and Investment Officer, Azhar Hussain, Deputy Director (Leather). The webinar was attended by the leading members of business community of Canada and members of leather associations in Pakistan.

The emphasis was placed on the quality of leather produced in Pakistan, which is comparable to the one, produced in Italian and Spanish leather tanneries. The need to source finished leather and leather products from Pakistan for Canadian markets was also discussed and deliberated upon. Moreover, potential B2B matching webinars in the absence of physical exhibitions were identified as the best way forward to generate business activity during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Abdul Hameed and Basit Rauf stressed on the need of developing more Business to Business (B2B) relationship among the business community in both countries. The webinar ended on note of thanks by Abdul Hameed.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021