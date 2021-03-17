KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).

=============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================== Foundation Sec. Adamjee Insurance 282,500 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 282,500 43.00 Zafar Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 50,000 31.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 31.68 Arif Habib Ltd. Agriautos Ind. 30,000 214.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 214.00 High Land Securities Avanceon Limited 500 84.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 84.00 A.H.M. Sec. D.G.Cement 18,000 121.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000 121.45 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 215,000 280.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 215,000 280.00 Zafar Sec. Engro Fertilizers 50,000 65.12 Pearl Sec. 665,000 72.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 715,000 71.89 Multiline Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 20,000 27.00 JS Global Cap. 4,000 27.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 27.05 Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 340,000 77.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 340,000 77.30 Zafar Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 20,000 242.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 242.18 Zafar Sec. Ghani Glass 50,000 46.86 B&B Sec. 2,000 86.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 52,000 48.39 D.J.M. Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 5,000 120.00 Arif Habib Ltd. 80,000 121.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 121.32 JS Global Cap. Hascol Petroleum 20,000 9.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 9.55 M. M. M. A. Khanani Int. Ind. 9,000 200.00 Friendly Sec. 12,000 204.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 202.77 Aba Ali H. Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 5,000 21.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 21.55 Alfalah Sec. K-Electric Limited 1,000,000 4.00 JS Global Cap. 1,000 4.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,001,000 4.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Lucky Cement 2,000,000 800.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 800.50 Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 3,000 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 100.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. P. S. O. 7,803 225.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,803 225.60 JS Global Cap. P.T.C.L.A 3,000 8.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 8.50 MRA Sec. Pioneer Cement 1,500 136.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 136.00 MRA Sec. Sazgar Engg. 100 176.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 176.90 JS Global Cap. Telecard 5,000 8.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 8.20 Brains Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 134.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 134.00 HH Misbah Sec. United Bank Limited 2,000 126.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 126.50 JS Global Cap. Worldcall TelecomLtd 95,000 1.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,000 1.55 =============================================================================== Total Turnover 4,997,403 ===============================================================================

