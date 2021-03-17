Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
17 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================
Foundation Sec. Adamjee Insurance 282,500 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 282,500 43.00
Zafar Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 50,000 31.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 31.68
Arif Habib Ltd. Agriautos Ind. 30,000 214.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 214.00
High Land Securities Avanceon Limited 500 84.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 84.00
A.H.M. Sec. D.G.Cement 18,000 121.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000 121.45
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 215,000 280.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 215,000 280.00
Zafar Sec. Engro Fertilizers 50,000 65.12
Pearl Sec. 665,000 72.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 715,000 71.89
Multiline Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 20,000 27.00
JS Global Cap. 4,000 27.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 27.05
Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 340,000 77.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 340,000 77.30
Zafar Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 20,000 242.18
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 242.18
Zafar Sec. Ghani Glass 50,000 46.86
B&B Sec. 2,000 86.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 52,000 48.39
D.J.M. Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 5,000 120.00
Arif Habib Ltd. 80,000 121.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 121.32
JS Global Cap. Hascol Petroleum 20,000 9.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 9.55
M. M. M. A. Khanani Int. Ind. 9,000 200.00
Friendly Sec. 12,000 204.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 202.77
Aba Ali H. Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 5,000 21.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 21.55
Alfalah Sec. K-Electric Limited 1,000,000 4.00
JS Global Cap. 1,000 4.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,001,000 4.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Lucky Cement 2,000,000 800.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 800.50
Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 3,000 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 100.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. P. S. O. 7,803 225.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,803 225.60
JS Global Cap. P.T.C.L.A 3,000 8.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 8.50
MRA Sec. Pioneer Cement 1,500 136.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 136.00
MRA Sec. Sazgar Engg. 100 176.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 176.90
JS Global Cap. Telecard 5,000 8.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 8.20
Brains Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 134.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 134.00
HH Misbah Sec. United Bank Limited 2,000 126.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 126.50
JS Global Cap. Worldcall TelecomLtd 95,000 1.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,000 1.55
===============================================================================
Total Turnover 4,997,403
===============================================================================
