KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).

===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member                    Company                         Turnover        Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
===============================================================================
Foundation Sec.           Adamjee Insurance                282,500        43.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         282,500        43.00
Zafar Sec.                Agha Steel Ind.                   50,000        31.68
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000        31.68
Arif Habib Ltd.           Agriautos Ind.                    30,000       214.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          30,000       214.00
High Land Securities      Avanceon Limited                     500        84.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500        84.00
A.H.M. Sec.               D.G.Cement                        18,000       121.45
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          18,000       121.45
M. M. M. A. Khanani       Engro Corporation                215,000       280.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         215,000       280.00
Zafar Sec.                Engro Fertilizers                 50,000        65.12
Pearl Sec.                                                 665,000        72.40
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         715,000        71.89
Multiline Sec.            Fauji Bin Qasim                   20,000        27.00
JS Global Cap.                                               4,000        27.30
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          24,000        27.05
Sherman Sec.              Frieslandcampins Eng             340,000        77.30
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         340,000        77.30
Zafar Sec.                Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.               20,000       242.18
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          20,000       242.18
Zafar Sec.                Ghani Glass                       50,000        46.86
B&B Sec.                                                     2,000        86.60
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          52,000        48.39
D.J.M. Sec.               Habib Bank Ltd.                    5,000       120.00
Arif Habib Ltd.                                             80,000       121.40
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          85,000       121.32
JS Global Cap.            Hascol Petroleum                  20,000         9.55
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          20,000         9.55
M. M. M. A. Khanani       Int. Ind.                          9,000       200.00
Friendly Sec.                                               12,000       204.85
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          21,000       202.77
Aba Ali H. Sec.           Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                5,000        21.55
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000        21.55
Alfalah Sec.              K-Electric Limited             1,000,000         4.00
JS Global Cap.                                               1,000         4.15
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,001,000         4.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec.         Lucky Cement                   2,000,000       800.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,000,000       800.50
Aba Ali H. Sec.           Mughal Iron & Steel                3,000       100.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,000       100.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.           P. S. O.                           7,803       225.60
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,803       225.60
JS Global Cap.            P.T.C.L.A                          3,000         8.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,000         8.50
MRA Sec.                  Pioneer Cement                     1,500       136.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,500       136.00
MRA Sec.                  Sazgar Engg.                         100       176.90
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100       176.90
JS Global Cap.            Telecard                           5,000         8.20
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000         8.20
Brains Securities         TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  1,000       134.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       134.00
HH Misbah Sec.            United Bank Limited                2,000       126.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,000       126.50
JS Global Cap.            Worldcall TelecomLtd              95,000         1.55
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          95,000         1.55
===============================================================================
                          Total Turnover                 4,997,403
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

