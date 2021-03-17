Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
17 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Ismail Industries Limited - - - - 12.04.2021 06.04.2021 to
12:00.Noon. 12.04.2021
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
