ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.84%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 88.45 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (6.88%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
DGKC 124.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.2%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.15%)
FFBL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.79%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.62%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.24%)
PAEL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
POWER 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PPL 87.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.74%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.62%)
PTC 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.27%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.48%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.55%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (0.07%)
BR30 24,659 Increased By ▲ 95.09 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,819 Decreased By ▼ -20.54 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,614 Increased By ▲ 16.36 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Australia shares track Wall Street rally to end nearly 1% higher

  • The heavyweight financial sector closed about 0.7% higher, with the "Big Four" banks climbing between 0.4% and 0.9% higher.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

Australian shares finished nearly 1% higher on Tuesday to notch their best session in more than a week, as the benchmark tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, while lower US bond yields prompted heavy buying in healthcare and technology stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.8% higher at 6,827.10, after rising as much as 1.3% earlier in the day - its biggest intraday percentage gain since March 8.

The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Monday.

Major Wall Street indexes closed at record highs in the previous session, as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs.

Back home, investors took heart from minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting, which reiterated that interest rates would remain lower for longer until the economy gets back on its feet and unemployment rates lower.

Meanwhile, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell below its 13-month peak of 1.64% on Friday. Global markets have been roiled in recent weeks by a spike in longer-dated US bond yields due to fears of an increase in inflation.

"Yields are starting to come off and growth stocks are starting to have a bounce and if you look at that, the top performers are all about the yield - the classic healthcare stocks and technology stocks," Mathan Somasundaram, the chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics said.

Technology stocks were top gainers, closing about 3% higher with Afterpay adding 3% and Altium finishing over 2% stronger.

The healthcare sub-index rose 2.4%, boosted by industry behemoth CSL's 2.3% climb and Cochlear's near 2% gain.

The heavyweight financial sector closed about 0.7% higher, with the "Big Four" banks climbing between 0.4% and 0.9% higher.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.8% to finish the session at 12,689.05.

Top gainers were Mercury NZ and Serko Ltd, each adding over 5%.

Coronavirus Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index WallStreet

