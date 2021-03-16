ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.87%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.65 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (7.12%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.52%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.79%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.17%)
KAPCO 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.13%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.14%)
MLCF 46.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.97%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.6%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
PRL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.38%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.38%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.08%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,812 Increased By ▲ 9.46 (0.2%)
BR30 24,670 Increased By ▲ 106.41 (0.43%)
KSE100 44,847 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,633 Increased By ▲ 35.25 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Australian shares track Wall St higher; tech, gold stocks gain

Reuters 16 Mar 2021

Australian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday as tech and gold stocks advanced, and Wall Street rose overnight, with investors looking to minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.27% to 6,773 by 2315 GMT.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs as hopes for a quicker economic recovery continued to be boosted by mass vaccinations and further stimulus in the United States.

Investors now await minutes from the Australian central bank's March policy meeting, a day after governor Philip Lowe said it would maintain policy settings until it met its employment and inflation goals.

Tech stocks rose 1.3%, with accounting software maker Xero Ltd and investor services provider Computershare Ltd gaining 1% each.

Gold stocks gained 1% as prices of the yellow metal rose against retreating US Treasury yields. Top independent gold miner Newcrest Mining was up 1.4%.

Export-reliant healthcare stocks also climbed on a weaker Australian dollar, with heavyweight CSL Ltd rising 0.8%.

Energy stocks, however, fell after oil prices declined. Oil and gas explorers Oil Search and Santos Ltd slipped 0.9% and 1%, respectively.

Shares of the real estate developer Dexus rose after it struck a deal to merge an unlisted property fund with a diversified real estate investment fund run by AMP Capital.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell on losses among financial and industrial stocks.

