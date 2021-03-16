Klopp happy to win 'dirty' as Jota returns to haunt Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON: Jurgen Klopp said he had no problem with winning "three dirty points" as Diogo Jota returned to haunt Wolves with the only goal in a 1-0 win at Molineux on Monday.

A wretched run of six successive home league defeats has left Liverpool with an uphill task to qualify for the Champions League next season.

But Klopp's men have now won six of their last seven games away from Anfield.

Victory moved the English champions back up to sixth and within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

"It's all about the result," said Klopp. "It was a big fight. We won three dirty points, I am completely fine with that. We need that to get back on track."

A disappointing night for Wolves ended with a bigger concern than just the result as goalkeeper Rui Patricio had to be stretchered off after 15 minutes of treatment for a head injury following a collision with his own player Connor Coady in the closing stages.

However, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo allayed fears over the Portuguese international's health.

"He's OK. He's conscious, he remembers what happens, he's aware, so they tell me he's OK," said Nuno. "He's going to recover, so it's OK."

Wolves have already been badly affected by a serious head injury this season. Their top scorer for the past two seasons, Raul Jimenez, has been out since fracturing his skull against Arsenal in November.

The absence of Jimenez means Nuno's men have missed Jota even more since he joined the English champions for an initial £41 million ($57 million) in September.

Jota has also been missed by Liverpool for much of the past three months due to a knee injury that halted his flying start to life at Anfield.

But the winger is hopeful his return can inspire a strong end to the season to secure Champions League football either via the Premier League or winning Liverpool's seventh European Cup.

"Hopefully this can be a great start of a run towards the end of the season," said Jota.