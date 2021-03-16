ANL 30.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.39%)
ASC 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.14%)
BOP 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.37%)
EPCL 48.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.4%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
FFBL 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.35%)
FFL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HASCOL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.97%)
HUBC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
JSCL 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.7%)
TRG 132.77 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.94%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.93%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -26.41 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,434 Decreased By ▼ -129.69 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,578 Decreased By ▼ -261.01 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,495 Decreased By ▼ -102.37 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to launch advisory portal to engage think tanks, academia in policy making

APP 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will launch the first of its kind advisory portal set up by the National Security Division to engage think tanks and academia in policy making.

The advisory portal will be a dedicated and integrated platform through which major think tanks and universities working on the subject of national security will be able to share policy recommendations directly with the national leadership.

Many countries in the world have used strong think tank - government collaboration to effectively project their policies and build a positive image globally for their countries. This link has traditionally been weak in Pakistan’s case and therefore, this initiative could prove be path breaking.

Hosting the first Islamabad Security Dialogue where government will discuss its Comprehensive Security Framework, will enable the country to unfold its untapped potential in becoming a hub of global and regional economic connectivity.

The NSD is partnering with the top five leading think tanks of the country including Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), National Defence University (NDU)’s Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA), Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) and Institute of Regional Studies (IRS). These think tanks are all members of the NSD’s Advisory Board.

Imran Khan National Security Division Islamabad Security Dialogue Security Framework

PM to launch advisory portal to engage think tanks, academia in policy making

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.