Academic purposes: UHS okays proposed law on unclaimed bodies

LAHORE: The syndicate of University of Health Sciences (UHS) gave a nod to a proposed law on provision, management and equitable distribution of unclaimed and unidentified human dead bodies for academic purposes.

The decision was taken in the 61st meeting of UHS syndicate held here on Monday with Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram in the chair.

The meeting observed that there should be a proper law for the use and distribution of unidentified human corpses for medical education. On the direction of the Lahore High Court (LHC), former chairman forensic medicine department, King Edward Medical University, Prof Arif Rasheed Malik and Amicus Curiae appointed by the court, Advocate Noshab A Khan highlighted important provisions of the proposed Punjab Human Tissue Act-2021.

It was informed that under the proposed Punjab Human Tissue Act 2021, a modern mortuary would be set up at UHS Jinnah Campus where unidentified human corpses would be kept safe. The varsity would have a central position in providing dead bodies to the medical institutes for educational purposes. After the promulgation of the law, all medical colleges in Punjab would be able to obtain dead bodies from UHS for teaching anatomy to medical students.

The meeting was further told that earlier there was no clear law in this regard.

