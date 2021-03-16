ANL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN 84.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.68%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
DGKC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.71%)
EPCL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
FCCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
HUBC 84.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.4%)
KAPCO 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.58%)
PAEL 34.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.5%)
TRG 134.12 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (3.99%)
UNITY 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -7.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 24,597 Increased By ▲ 33.39 (0.14%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By ▼ -95.01 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,578 Decreased By ▼ -19.08 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Academic purposes: UHS okays proposed law on unclaimed bodies

Recorder Report 16 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The syndicate of University of Health Sciences (UHS) gave a nod to a proposed law on provision, management and equitable distribution of unclaimed and unidentified human dead bodies for academic purposes.

The decision was taken in the 61st meeting of UHS syndicate held here on Monday with Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram in the chair.

The meeting observed that there should be a proper law for the use and distribution of unidentified human corpses for medical education. On the direction of the Lahore High Court (LHC), former chairman forensic medicine department, King Edward Medical University, Prof Arif Rasheed Malik and Amicus Curiae appointed by the court, Advocate Noshab A Khan highlighted important provisions of the proposed Punjab Human Tissue Act-2021.

It was informed that under the proposed Punjab Human Tissue Act 2021, a modern mortuary would be set up at UHS Jinnah Campus where unidentified human corpses would be kept safe. The varsity would have a central position in providing dead bodies to the medical institutes for educational purposes. After the promulgation of the law, all medical colleges in Punjab would be able to obtain dead bodies from UHS for teaching anatomy to medical students.

The meeting was further told that earlier there was no clear law in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LHC Lahore High Court UHS University of Health Sciences Arif Rasheed Malik

Academic purposes: UHS okays proposed law on unclaimed bodies

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Summary on circular debt approved by CCoE

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.