Valid votes’ rejection: Court’s verdict to disclose PDM’s victory in Senate: Bilawal

HYDERABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that when the court pronounces its verdict on the issue of rejection of seven valid votes in the Senate Chairman election, the whole of Pakistan will know that the PDM not only defeated current government in the National Assembly but in the Senate as well.

Addressing a function in connection with a campaign to plant 100,000 trees in Khatri Forest near Hyderabad, the PPP Chairman said that PDM candidates had won in the by-elections in every corner of the country. PDM also participated in the Senate election and not only participated but also succeeded, he said and added that when the PTI government was defeated from one house to another, it got frustrated.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that the PDM leadership would meet tomorrow in which the next course of action would be decided.

He said that Sindh Forests and Wildlife Department was doing commendable work despite limited resources. This Department has set a Guinness World Record for planting the most trees in a single day for three times.

PPP Chairman said that Imran Khan had claimed to plant one billion trees, but the Sindh government has actually did it. The Sindh government has planted 1.7 billion plants of mangroves alone, which is very beneficial for marine and coastal life adding that the initiative of planting one lakh saplings in Khatri Forest Hyderabad in a day is commendable, which will benefit Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021