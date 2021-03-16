ANL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.06%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.81%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.5%)
BOP 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 125.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.33%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.82%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.39%)
PTC 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.11%)
TRG 132.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3%)
UNITY 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.49%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,780 Decreased By ▼ -22.18 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,485 Decreased By ▼ -79.11 (-0.32%)
KSE100 44,610 Decreased By ▼ -229.14 (-0.51%)
KSE30 18,511 Decreased By ▼ -86.7 (-0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Leg before the wicket

“Javed Lateef’s statement…” “Well, he purposely put his leg before the wicket.” “And that surprised...
Anjum Ibrahim 16 Mar 2021

“Javed Lateef’s statement…”

“Well, he purposely put his leg before the wicket.”

“And that surprised me - I mean the guy has been elected from Sheikhupura at least twice that I know of - he does not have a one man constituency, he is not a technocrat wanting to please the big boss or a well-loved member of the family of the big boss who can then hand pick him to become a senator or advisor or…”

“And yet he purposely put his leg before the wicket.”

“So why do you think he did it?”

“The guy has never ever been a federal minister and so perhaps he reckons that such a statement would be remembered by the big boss and…”

“You have to give Zardari sahib full marks though – he used similar words but with a huge difference…”

“Zardari sahib knows how to have his cake and eat it too, Javed Lateef has no cake and is desperately trying to become newsworthy so that the big boss hears of it and appreciates…”

“Cakes are not popular in Sheikhupura. And there is no carrot halwa, the carrot season is over so no carrot halwaa…”

“There are other halwas that are not seasonal - suji ka halwa, daal ka halwa…”

“OK, OK, but anyway he said what he said in support of the former First Daughter who reportedly received death threats and…”

“Ha, ha, ha.”

“It’s not funny if she has really received death threats…”

“Why are you assuming that it’s the government or the establishment? I mean it could be a stalker or a crazy person or even…”

“That’s true, cybercrime against women, for example against women journalists, are rampant and the ability to catch the perpetrators by our FIA cyber branch is appallingly poor, I would say less than 1 percent so Maryam Nawaz thought it advisable to get Javed Lateef…”

“Could be – anyway Maryam Nawaz needs to redefine some parameters – I mean she reckons where ever she sleeps takes on the status of chaadar aur chardiwari…”

“Funny thing about that Urdu phrase – it translates as the proper place for a woman is in the home and Maryam Nawaz was in a hotel room at the time…”

“Yep, it’s the same as her slogan vote ko izzat do (give respect to the vote) – now where I am sitting I would have preferred a slogan that sought to give respect to the voter…”

“Hmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asif Ali Zardari Maryam Nawaz Federal Minister Javed Lateef

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Leg before the wicket

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.