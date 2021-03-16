Sanjrani calls on president

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi. Felicitating Sanjrani on his re-election as Chairman Senate, Alvi expressed hope that he would continue to fulfill his responsibilities amply as he did in past.

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz and newly elected Senator from Balochistan Samina Mumtaz were also present in the meeting.

The President expressed best wishes to the newly elected senators and chairman Senate.

