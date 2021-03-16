ANL 30.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.39%)
Pakistan

Martyrs’ Monument inaugurated in FBR HQ

16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue has inaugurated the Martyrs’ Monument in FBR HQ to pay tribute to the services of all those employees of FBR who lost their lives in the line of duty. The FBR members and other senior officers and officials were present on the occasion. Chairman FBR placed the floral wreath at the site of Martyrs’ Monument.

The Martyrs’ Monument also contains the names of those employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19 during performance of official duties. Out of total 80 martyrs, 32 belonged to Inland Revenue Service and 48 were Pakistan Customs employees. In the end, special prayer was held for the martyrs.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

